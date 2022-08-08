Ebonyi threatens to arrest community leaders over vandalism of airport

The Ebonyi State government has condemned what it described as constant destruction of the perimeter fence of the Ebonyi State International Airport by members of host communities.

The airport is located at Onueke in Ezza South Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, in a statement, yesterday, warned that the state government would arrest all recognised leaders in the area, if the criminal act continues.

He listed those penciled down for arrest to include traditional rulers, development centre coordinators, councillors, town union presidents and village heads.

“The State government has, in the past six months, been rebuilding the destroyed fences by members of the host communities. The state government is worried that this development may hamper the 2022 smooth take-off of the airport operations.

“The state government notes with worry that all over the country, where airports are located within communities, the fences or properties of those airports are not being destroyed or vandalised by those host communities.

Regrettably, from the very day the state government started the construction of this airport, so much attack was received from the benefiting host communities.

“Going forward, any further destruction of the fence of the airport or part thereof, the traditional rulers of the host communities must provide the perpetrators or risk being arrested. This is the final warning from the Ebonyi State Government in this regard,” Orji said.