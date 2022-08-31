ECOWAS youth council ambassador tasks Nigerian government on empowerment

A call has gone to the government at all levels to place a premium on youth empowerment as a way of bringing more young Nigerians out of poverty.

A Lagos youth development advocate, Honourable Oladeebo Olarenwaju who made the call said a robust youth empowerment programme would go a long way in addressing the heightening rate of unemployment in the country.

Oladeebo who was recently appointed an Ambassador of the West African (ECOWAS) Council said the youths constituted a strong economic force that the government can no longer ignore if the economy of the nation must be revitalised.

“Statistics show that the youth constitute the largest demographic of our population.

“This presupposes that young Nigerians can help us boost our GDP if we can create platforms for them to channel their mental and physical vigour into productive economic activities,” Oladeebo said.

On his new appointment as ECOWAS Youth Council Ambassador, Oladeedo agreed that he was now challenged to take his youth empowerment advocacy to a higher notch.