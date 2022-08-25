Edo elders petition IGP, demand justice ‘murder’ of kinsman

Two elders of Ikhuen Oboh community, in Uhunmwode local government of Edo State, have demanded justice over the alleged murder of one of their kinsmen, Frank Eferi and petitioned the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Akali-Baba, urging him to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident.

Reports have it that the late Frank Eferi of Ikhuen Oboh community was allegedly murdered by a man identified as Clement Guobadia.

The two elders of the community, Efosa Aigbobahi and Peter Omorowa who petitioned the IGP alleged a plot by some senior police personnel to compromise the process of a thorough investigation into the matter.

In the petition by their solicitor, Idahagbon & Co. dated August 24th 2022, the two elders said they want justice to be meted out to all involved in the killing as they alleged that two members of a gang had been arrested by the police.

“The Confession of the Suspects to the Police implicated some other persons who are providing the dangerous weapons including AK 47 with which they carry out their criminal operations.”

The elders said they had petitioned the Homicide section of the Force CID, Alagbon, Lagos when they got information that there is an attempt to compromise the investigation in the Edo State police command but “Surprisingly, the said cronies who are determined to thwart the investigation process are now attempting to use the Office of the DIG to forestall the progressive investigation of the Suspects at Alagbon.

“The DIG is not abreast with the genuine and authentic facts of the Investigation of the Police so far as well as the various atrocities being committed by the suspects.

“The Cronies of the suspects who appear to us as among those already implicated by the confession of the suspects are employing various contacts, personalities and high profile individuals in the society to undermine the investigation of the suspects.

“Sir, we have confidence and trust in the ability of the DIG but it appears to us that he may not be fully aware of the actual facts of the case and circumstances thereto.

“ Sir, in view of the above, Our Clients do not have any faith in the overt determination and interest being exhibited by some of the Officers who appear to be using the Office of the DIG to seek the transfer of the case file from Alagbon.”