Edo NULGE boss frowns at Kayode Fayemi’s action on local council autonomy

The president, National Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, Edo State chapter, Comrade Lazarus Adorolor, has called on the leadership and members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to, as a matter of urgency, call to order, its chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, so as not to heat up the polity especially now that Nigeria is journeying towards the 2023 general elections.

Comrade Adorolor, who made the call in Benin City while briefing newsmen after an emergency meeting of the State Executive Council (SEC) of the union said, Dr Fayemi’s recent disposition on the issue of local government autonomy in Nigeria runs counter to his avowed pro-democratic stand, an indication that could best describe him as an unsettled and double standard mind.

“Gov. Fayemi’s action on the local government autonomy issue shows that he is not capable of leading a state let alone the revered governors’ forum.

“We challenge the Ekiti State governor to come out clean with his government’s dealings with Local Government Council Authorities’ funds and resources.

“Fayemi should be bold enough, as a pro-democracy activist he claims to be and make public the income, disbursements, deductions and another relevant financial interface between Ekiti state government and the various Local Governments at the level of the Joint accounts committee.

“We further challenge Fayemi to make public the number of his citizens that his administration has gainfully employed into the various councils in the state,” Adorolor demanded.