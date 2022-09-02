Edo premieres movie to enhance fight against gender-based violence

The Edo State Government has premiered a movie to enlighten members of the public on gender-based violence issues and push for a zero incidence of brutality for every gender in the society.

Betsy Obaseki, the first lady of Edo State, said the movie titled, ‘We will not be silent’, was to kick off the four-day international film festival being organised by the state government in collaboration with private sector partners.

Speaking at the maiden launch of the festival in Benin City, Mrs. Obaseki, who is the chairman of the Edo State Gender Based Violence (Edo-GBV) Management Committee, said the movie to debut the film festival was to complement the state government’s effort in achieving a violence-free society.

She said the theme of the film festival, Edo to the world, was geared towards projecting the rich cultural heritage and history of Edo State to the international community.

“This is a day we have been looking forward to and I am very proud to be part of this unfolding the renaissance and rebirth of our heritage, our rich history and culture that has been in coma for several decades.

“I am particularly happy today because the film that will be premiered to kick off this festival happens to be the one I am part of. It got borne out of the work we have been doing in Edo State in gender-based violence.

“I happen to chair the gender-based violence committee in the state. We had support from the Ford Foundation and they gave us a grant in Edo State among three other states to help us develop our capacity and mechanism to fight this menace in our country.

“We expect that the history, culture and the lives of Edo people of past centuries till date will be exhibited to the world. Indeed, it is Edo to the world,” Obaseki said.