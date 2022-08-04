Edo to rank schools next academic session

The Edo State Government says it will rank schools in 2022/2023 academic session based on their outstanding performances.

Dr Joan Osa-Oviawe, the state Commissioner for Education said in Benin on Thursday that the aim was to distinguish between schools that had met the aspirations of the government and those that had failed.

The commissioner said the local governments would also be ranked based on the performance of schools in their domain.

According to him, all schools, including private schools and Adult Education Centres, will not be left out.

Besides, Osa-Oviawe said School Management Board (SMB) would soon be established as part of the state government plans to strengthen school governance under the framework of EdoBEST 2.0.

She said members of the board would help to support the operations of schools and bring the much needed external funds to the schools.

The commissioner, who disclosed that the board would become operational in September 2022, invited community service-driven individuals at home and in the diaspora to apply for the role.

“Edo State Ministry of Education is inviting community service-driven individuals at home and in the diaspora to consider sitting on the board of any public Senior Secondary School of their choice.

“Each SMB will consist of 11 members, including a representative of a school’s Parents/Teachers Association, a parent of a student in the school and the school principal, who will serve as Secretary to the board,” Osa-Oviawe said.