Edo to recruit 1000 new teachers, train 650 others

The Edo State Government has disclosed plans to recruit 1,000 new secondary school teachers and train 650 others on digital teaching methods.

The Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Osa-Oviawe said this during an interactive session with journalists on the preparedness of the Ministry of Education for the 2022/2023 academic calendar in the State.

She noted that the ministry has been engaged in a series of planning, stakeholders’ engagements and town hall meetings to improve the education sector.

Hailing Governor Godwin Obaseki for his relentless commitment to improving the quality of education in the state, the Commissioner said, “We thank the governor for his effort in re-enacting education in the State, covering the full spectrum from basic to tertiary education.

“In partnership with UNICEF, we will roll out digital learning in our secondary schools, commencing with 40 pilot schools. 650 teachers will be trained in digital learning this August ahead of resumption in September.”