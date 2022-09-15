EFCC arrests 31 ‘internet fraudsters’ in Benin, Uyo

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 arrested two owners of yahoo schools : Internet Fraud Coaching Centre (a.k.a HK) and seven suspected internet fraudsters in Benin City, Edo State.

The “yahoo school” owners, Osagie Ogiemwonyi and Onukwugho Favour and seven of their “students” were arrested at their centres following actionable intelligence worked upon by the Commission.

The seven others are Destiny Ohikwugbe, Chata Okoro, Ighodaro Omede, Ehigie Idemudia, Lawrence Daniel, Raymond Ogiemwonyi Oghosa and Henry Philip.

Items recovered from the suspects include a Mercedes Benz GLK, Lexus 350, phones and laptops.

Authorities of the EFCC say investigations are still ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court in due time.

In a similar development, operatives of the Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 22 suspected internet fraudsters within Akwa Ibom State.

They were arrested in a sting operation on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

The all-male suspects, whose ages range between 18 to 24 years, were arrested at their various hideouts in Uyo and Ikot Ekpene areas of the State, following verified intelligence regarding their nefarious activities.

Items recovered from the suspects include, a silver -coloured Toyota Corolla car, as well as various brands of sophisticated mobile phones and laptops.

According to the EFCC, the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.