Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested the Director, Finance and Account of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Eno Ubi Otu.

Mr Otu is currently being grilled with regards to an alleged N25billion fraud.

It is alleged that the finance director played a role in the diversion of over N25billion tax remittances.

The suspect who arrived at the Commission in the early hours of Wednesday, August 24, 2022 was still being interrogated as of press time.

A source disclosed that the arrest was part of a larger investigation of the forensic audit report of the NDDC.

Spokesman of the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached for confirmation.