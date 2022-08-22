EFCC charges Muslim youths to eschew corruption

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, weekend, called on Muslim Youths to eschew all forms of financial crimes, including corruption.

Assistant Commander of the EFCC, Joseph Ogwiji, Deputy Commandant of the EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja, made the plea while addressing children and youth of the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society during an excursion to the EFCC Academy.

According to a statement by the Commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, Ogwiji said, “One of the trending crimes we have now that is prevalent is cybercrime also known as 419 or yahoo-yahoo.

“As you are growing up you may have heard that they make a lot of money, but again they only make such money at the earlier stage in their crime life but they don’t end well; most times they end up in prison, so it is something you shouldn’t think of doing at all.”

Ogwiji charged the youths to instead focus on their studies and imbibe the spirit of hard work, diligence and determination in order to achieve the level of success that God has destined for them.

The leader of the group, Hajia Rafat said “The society is holding the 10th Teenagers Workshop which is a periodic event designed to expose them to issues of adulthood, morals, education and the various laws prohibiting drug abuse, economic and financial crimes and how to expose violators of the laws.”

The visit to the Academy is to further expose the youth to the operations of the Commission and how they can also become crusaders of the anti-corruption fight.