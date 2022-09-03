EFCC grants Ogun speaker bail with conditions

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has granted administrative bail to the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo.

Newsmen gathered that the Speaker was released around midnight Friday on the condition that he returns on Monday with both the assembly clerk and the accountant.

Oluomo was arrested on Thursday morning at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

Confirming his release, Oluomo told newsmen, “I have been given an administrative bail. I will go back to their office on Monday.”

He, however, declined further comment on other issues.

Newsmen further gathered that the speaker insisted that the commission should charge the assembly to court over the allegation.

It was further gathered that the assembly had filed charges against the anti-graft agency and the former Deputy Speaker, Oludare Kadiri, before the speaker was arrested on Thursday .

A source at the state Assembly had told newsmen that the operatives arrested Oluomo to answer questions bordering on alleged financial misappropriation.

The source at the EFCC had alleged that the commission decided to arrest Oluomo after several invitations from the anti-graft agency.