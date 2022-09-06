EFCC probes alleged multi-billion Immigration fraud in Lagos

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is probing allegations of conspiracy, diversion of public funds, extortion and passport racketeering at the Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS) in Lagos.

The agency is investigating the involvement or otherwise of the Chairman, Newworks Solutions and Investment Limited, Ahmadu Mahmood, and his firms in the allegations.

The firms are New Era Delivery Services Limited and Innovate 1 Limited.

The anti-graft agency, newsmen learnt, believes the alleged fraud runs into billions of naira.

A credible source knowledgable of the investigation told newsmen that operatives of the EFCC’s Lagos Zonal Command are already interrogating two members of staff of Newworks Solutions and Investment Limited.

The source said the investigation followed verified intelligence received by the Commission alleging that the Ministry of Interior awarded a contract to Newworks Solutions and Investment Limited to provide operational support to the NIS, to host its website and platforms for passport application as well as collect fees from applicants on behalf of the Federal Government.

The contract, it was further alleged, attracted a commission of N1, 250 per applicant to Newworks Solutions and Investment Limited.

It was also claimed that Newworks Solutions and Investment Limited contracted other payment gateway companies for the collection of the fees through which they all allegedly extorted fraudulent fees from unsuspecting applicants.

The source said investigations are ongoing to further establish the alleged involvement of Newworks Solutions, Innovate 1 Pay, New Era Delivery Services as well as agents and personnel of the NIS.