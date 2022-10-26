EFCC re-arraigns suspended AGF

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday re-arraigned suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, and three others over alleged N109.5 billion fraud in an FCT High Court, Maitama.
Other defendants are Olusegun Akindele, Mohammed Usman, and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited.
They were first arraigned on July 22 before a vacation judge, Justice Adeyemi Ajayi on a 13-count charge bordering on misappropriation to the tune of N109.5 billion.
Following their not-guilty plea, counsel for Idris, Chris Uche, SAN, prayed the court to allow the defendants to continue to enjoy the earlier bail granted them by the court on July 28.
He submitted that they have been complying with their bail conditions.
Counsel for other defendants aligned themselves with Uche’s application and submission.
The EFCC’s counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, did not object to the application. He, however, left the decision to the court to exercise its discretion.
Ruling on the application, Justice Halilu held that bail is a constitutional right of a defendant.
He added that having been previously granted bail by the court, he is favorably inclined to allow the defendants to continue enjoying the early bail granted them by the court.
He, however, directed that defendants submit their passports to the court’s registrar.
Justice Halilu adjourned the case until Nov. 23 for a hearing.
