Nigeria’s anti graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, said on Tuesday that it has recovered an additional ₦1.4 billion for the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS.

In a statement by Wilson Uwujaren its Head of Media & Publicity, the anti-graft agency said the funds were part of the monies which some commercial banks fraudulently refused to transmit to the Treasury Single Account, TSA, since 2015.

The Commission said it has released the recovered fund to the NHIS on August 5, 2022,

EFCC had also on February 10, 2022 released a sum of ₦1.5 billion recovered from banks to the NHIS.