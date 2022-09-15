EFCC seeks judicious use funds in NDDC

Chairman, of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has urged the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to ensure the prudent use of government resources at their disposal, by ensuring that funds released for specific projects are utilized for the same purpose.

He gave the charge fifth National Council on Niger Delta themed, “Harnessing 21st Century Development Initiatives and Strategies for Greater Development Impact” held at Akwa Ibom State.

Spokesperson of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, quoted the Bawa as saying that the commission would always ensure that the right things are done concerning the use of government resources.

“There’s a new sheriff in town and the NDDC must acknowledge this reality and know that it’s no longer business as usual. The statistics of NDDC abandoned projects in the region, and unremitted taxes is very alarming. Some NDDC staff identified to have mismanaged and embezzled government resources have been prosecuted, convicted and proceeds of crime forfeited. The current administration in the EFCC would ensure that things are done rightly. So, I urge you to please do the right thing, and there will not be problems”, he said.

Bawa, who spoke through the Uyo Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE Hamidu Bawa, also called on participants and indeed all Nigerians to embrace the Whistle-blowing Policy of the government and use it for the good of the country.

“I call on you to please make use of the Whistle-blowing Policy of the Federal Government, while I also implore agencies to put in place a confidential channel for reporting internal fraud and other corrupt practices. Emphasis on ‘confidential’ to protect the staff reporting the fraud from being victimised. Nigeria is blessed with vast human, mineral and material resources which are available to the entire nation, let’s be prudent in the use of these resources and avoid waste”, he said.

The EFCC’s boss explained that the Commission would continue to pursue its mandate, without fear and favour and urged participants at the Workshop to make their minds open, by ignoring sectional or other extraneous interests in their perception of the works of the EFCC.

He stressed that no agency in the country is more transparent than the EFCC in terms of publishing statistics of recoveries, arrests, arraignment and convictions.