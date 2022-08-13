Following the alleged financial fraud of N109 billion hanging on the neck of the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Idris Ahmed, and other suspected partners in crime, the Human & Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has written the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to as a matter of urgency commence criminal prosecution against all accomplices of the fraud.

In a letter signed by HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, and addressed to Executive Chairman of EFCC, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, the anti-corruption group anchored its request on the revelation made by the first prosecution witness, Hayatudeen Ahmed (an operative of the EFCC) who investigated the allegations against the Defendants and informed the Court amongst others that some figures amounting to ₦94.39 billion was paid into the second defendant’s bank account.

The EFCC Operative (Hayatudeen Ahmed) who bore the witness maintained that the second defendant allegedly distributed the money between a former Deputy Governor of Abia State and Commissioner with the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) who was given ₦18.8 billion; the Commissioners of Finance in the 9 oil-producing states were given N21.4 billion amongst others.

It is noteworthy that the money was converted to US dollars before it was handed over to the beneficiaries.

“As a leading Anti-Corruption Organisation and Non-partisan Human Rights and Development league with the mandate to protect and promote universally recognised human rights, public accountability, transparency and environmental justice in Nigeria and Africa, in accordance with International best standards, we urge EFCC to commence deeper investigations and criminal prosecution of all Nine (9) Commissioners of finance in the 9 oil producing states in Nigeria and others actors involved in the alleged N109 billion fraud and conspiracy perpetrated by the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation; Mr Idris Ahmed.

“These monies were meant to alleviate the sufferings, pains, environmental hazards and poverty of the oil-producing states but brazenly diverted by those entrusted to represent their interests. This singular action has impoverished the Nigerian citizens in those areas at this critical period. These sadists should never be allowed to go scot-free,” he stressed.

He reiterated HEDA’s commitment to stamp out corruption, promote good governance across the board, ensure sound administration and prudent management of public resources and advance the course of environmental justice for the benefit of every Nigerian in line with its mandate.