Ekiti Amotekun arrests four for looting cargo airport

The Ekiti State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun, has paraded four suspects for stealing and burglary.

Parading the suspects in Ado-Ekiti, on Wednesday, the Corps Commander, Brig. Gen. Joe Komolafe (Rtd), said that the suspects were arrested at various areas of the state.

According to Brig. Gen. Komolafe, 32-year old Joshua Igoche and 31-year old Cletus Chinwe were arrested at the Ekiti Cargo Airport for stealing Circular Machines and Circuit Motors meant for the contractors.

He also claimed the other two suspects were arrested for burglary and possession of charms, bows and arrows at Omisanjana and Atinkankan areas of Ado-Ekiti.

The Corps Commander added that the suspects would be handed over to the Police for prosecution, noting that the law that established Amotekun does not give them the powers to prosecute suspected criminals.