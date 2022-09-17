Ekiti Assembly summons commissioner, FERMA over deplorable roads

Ekiti State of Assembly has passed a resolution inviting the State Ministry of Works, Public Work, Department, Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) over the deplorable state of roads across the state.

The resolution was consequent upon a motion moved by the Leader of government business, Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan at plenary in Ado Ekiti.

Aribisogan, who represents Ikole Constituency I in the Assembly, observed that despite the state government’s spirited efforts at ensuring that Ekiti roads are motorable, virtually all federal roads linking Ekiti to other states are in deplorable condition.

According to him, this situation led to heavy-duty vehicles plying Ekiti roads to connect other states, and look for alternative routes in the state to get to their destinations which has affected state roads.

He decried the insensitivity of the various federal government agencies to bad roads in Ekiti after several calls for intervention.

The motion, seconded by Hon. Tajudeen Akingbolu, Ekiti West 1 was supported by lawmakers at plenary.

Honourables Akingbolu, Goke Olajide, Efon constituency, and Tunde Idowu, Ikere II, also urged the federal government to always ensure that quality standard is considered during the construction of roads.

They said that they now find it difficult to assess their constituencies and called for urgent action to alleviate the sufferings of their people.

The lawmakers specifically mentioned the Ijesa-Isu- Iluomoba- Ikole- Ayedun- Omuo, Igede-Aramoko- Itawure; Ikere-Akure road, Ilawe-Igbara -Oke -Akure roads among others.

In his contributions, the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Funminiyi Afuye observed that the Assembly recently passed a motion calling for urgent action from the Federal government on its roads in Ekiti State.

Afuye added that some contractors handling Federal roads like Dantata and Sawoe should also be invited to explain the state of their jobs on federal roads in Ekiti State.

The House Committee on Works and Transportation was mandated to meet with those summoned and report back to the House within two weeks.