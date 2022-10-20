Ekiti speaker was one of our finest – Oyo speaker

The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, has described the late Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, as one of the best state assembly speakers in the country.
Ogundoyin in a statement on Thursday in Ibadan on the death of the speaker, said he was stunned when he learnt of the sudden death of Afuye.
He used the medium to commiserate with the Ekiti State Government, the Ekiti State House of Assembly and the entire people of the state over the death of their speaker.
Afuye reportedly gave up the ghost on Wednesday evening at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti after he was said to have suffered cardiac arrest.
The Oyo speaker equally commiserated with the Nigerian Conference of Speakers on the unfortunate incident.
He prayed to God to give the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss and protect the entire family he left behind.
Ogundoyin said: “The death of Hon. Funminiyi Afuye was shocking. He was one of my closest friends in the Conference of Speakers and I have benefitted immensely from his wealth of experience as a one time Commissioner in Ekiti State, and two time member of the State Assembly.”
“I will surely miss him. All of us will miss his political experience and elderly dispositions to affairs. May God rest his soul eternally,” he prayed.
