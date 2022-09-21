Ekiti university orders students back to campus

The Management of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti has directed the resumption of full academic activities with effect from tomorrow, Thursday, 22nd September, 2022.

Accordingly, round-off lectures for the second semester of the 2020/2021 academic session have been scheduled to hold between Thursday, 22nd September and Friday, 21st October 2022.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

The Institution In a press statement issued by Head, Directorate of Information & Corporate Affairs, Bode Olofinmuagun and made available to newsmen stressed that the second-semester examination for the 2020/2021 academic session would hold between Monday, 24th October and Saturday, 5th November 2022.

Meanwhile, lectures for 100-level students admitted for the 2021/2022 academic session will commence on Monday, 3rd October 2022.

The statement asked students to note those duly registered in the university will have access to all the academic activities.

The Management of the university appealed to all the academic and non-teaching staff of the institution to give their maximum support so that both the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions would be completed without further delay.

”The Management wishes all our students a safe trip back to Ado-Ekiti” the statement said.