EndSARS anniversary: Security agents disperse protesters, harass reporters

Armed security personnel led by Lagos State Police Command, in the early hours on Thursday, shots canisters of tear gas to disperse some youths who converged at Lekki Tollgate to mark the second anniversary of the #EndSARS protests of October 20, 2020.
However, the situation has been generally peaceful and calm as motorists enjoy free flow of traffic under the watchful eyes of armed policemen of the state command such as Rapid Response Squad, RRS.
Two Black Maria were seen stationed at strategic locations.
Journalists and a handful of youths, who thronged the Lekki Tollgate, scampered for safety when the tear gas canisters were fired.
There was no report of arrest as of press time.
It was also learned that some journalists were harassed by policemen. Oba Adeoye of Arise TV was particularly reported as being manhandled by the Police.
However, as of 11a.m., the situation remained calm and normal as there were free movement of vehicles and pedestrians.
