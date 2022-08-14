Enoch Adeboye: I wish I had 12 children

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has stated that he wishes he had 12 children.

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, during the Holy Ghost Service of the church’s 70th Annual Convention, which was held at the RCCG International Headquarters on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the reverend made this announcement.

Adeboye, however, spoke of his happiness, stating that he has thousands of people in his church whom he calls his “spiritual children” and through them he has achieved what he could not achieve in his biological life.

According to the octogenarian preacher, 67 babies (41 boys and 26 girls) were delivered at Redemption City during the one-week programme as of Saturday morning.

Newsmen reports that the programme, themed “Perfect Jubilee,” began on Monday, August 8 and will end on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Adeboye also declared that the RCCG is “a mission where God multiplies and very soon, there will be nothing called barrenness in our midst”.

It was also reported that when respected Pastor called members who had been blessed with babies in the last one year to come out, a large number of parents danced forward with their babies to the altar areas both in the new and old auditoriums of the church

“See the homes where there used to be sorrow but now there is joy. I love children because my father in heaven loves them. If I had my way, I would have had 12 of my own but what I couldn’t have biologically, I can now have,” Adeboye said as he received the women and their babies.