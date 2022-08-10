Enoch Adeboye: Some people laughed at me when I lost my son

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said that some people laughed at him when he was in the saddest period of his life.

The octogenarian preacher, who spoke during the ongoing 70th Annual Convention of the church said that when he was with so many questions as regard the death of his son, some people were busy mocking him.

He said, “Some of you have heard this before: when I was in the saddest period of my life, with so many questions and I know that even in my deep sorrow some people were still laughing at me, I got a text from one of my daughters.

“All she said was: ‘Daddy, let God carry you’. And that put an end to any problem; it ended my sorrows. It renewed my faith.”

The programme with the theme, ‘Perfect Jubilee’ began on Monday, August 8th and would last through Sunday, August 14th, 2022.

The octogenarian preacher, who spoke on the second day of the programme on the topic, ‘Born Free’, said God carries His children who make themselves carry-able.

Adeboye said God carried him when he was in the saddest period of his life in May 2021 after the death of his 42-year-old son, Dare.

Dare, the third child of 80-year-old Adeboye, died on May 4, 2021 in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family. Married to Temiloluwa, the deceased was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35 before his death and father to three daughters.