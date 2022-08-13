Enoch Adeboye: God set to release 110,000 babies into wombs of barren women

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has assured people looking unto God for the fruit of the womb divine visitation from above, saying that God has promised to released 110,000 children ahead of the next convention.

Speaking during the Day 5 of the 70th annual Convention of the Church, Adeboye who expressed his love for children announced the delivery of 67 babies since the commencement of the programme.

“Good news, today, God has added 15 more children to us. So, the total number stands at 67 babies, 42 boys and 26 girls and we had another set of twins today. Let the sisters shout praise the Lord and let the brothers shout Hallelujah.

“I love Children because my Father in Heaven loves children, if I had my way, I would have had 12 of my own but what I couldn’t have biologically, I can now have and I have some very good news for those who are waiting for the Lord for the fruit of the womb, my Daddy was talking to me in my prayer room overnight. Son, what do you want for this jubilee celebration?

I said, Daddy, I want children. It is the 70th anniversary, 70,000 children will be okay. Then He said, but you’re also celebrating 40 years of being in this camp. Daddy said add 40 to 70. He said I will release 110,000 jubilee children into those wombs that are considered barren and you will see them at the next convention.”