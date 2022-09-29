Enugu Catholic Diocese lifts ban on Ejike Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry

Three months after it banned all priests and Catholic faithful from attending the Adoration Ministry, Enugu led by the controversial priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the Enugu Catholic Diocese lifted the ban on Thursday.

Mbaka announced the reopening of the ministry on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

The Bishop of the Diocese, Most. Rev. Callistus Onaga on June 18, 2022 pronounced the indefinite ban in a letter he personally signed to all clerics, religious and lay faithful, directing all Catholic faithful and clergy in the diocese from having anything to do with the Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry.

The ban followed scathing remarks by Mbaka, who described Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi as stingy.

The cleric declared that Obi could only become President if God ceases to exist, adding that the former Anambra Governor was cursed.

According to the priest, it was better to have an old man as President than a ‘stingy young man’.

However, Mbaka’s remarks drew flaks from various quarters, prompting the underfire priest to immediately backtrack and apologise for maligning Obi.

The Director of communications of the Enugu Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Benjamin Achi confirmed to The Nation that the Bishop lifted the ban on Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry.

He said, henceforth, masses would begin to hold at The Adoration Ground.

According to him: “I can confirm to you that the ban has been lifted. That’s the situation now. There’ll be Mass there beginning from this Sunday and subsequent Sundays”.

Announcing the resumption of activities on its verified social media handle, Fr. Mbaka informed his followers that the ministry would restart on Sunday.

He wrote: “Dear Adorers,

“To the glory of God, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria Amen, starts on Sunday 2nd October, 2022 with 10am Mass at the Adoration ground Umuchigbo Iji Nike Emene Enugu State.

“God bless you miraculously as you come to worship God with us.

“Rev Fr, Ejike Mbaka”.