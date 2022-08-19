Enugu man seeks N2 billion, council’s apology over son’s killing

An Enugu State resident, Pius Okoro, has sued the Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area (LGA) of the state and its officials for the alleged murder of his son, Philip.

Mr. Okoro listed the Chairman of Uzo-Uwani LGA, Uzo-Uwani Council and Hon, Chijioke Ezugwu (Chief Security Officer Uzo-Uwani Local Government Council) as 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents in his suit marked E/653/2022 at the Enugu State High Court sitting in Enugu.

He alleged in his originating motion of July 21, 2022, that Phillip was shot dead on June 29, 2022, in Nkpologwu community in the LGA by “the Chief Security Officer of Uzo-Uwani LGA, Enugu State and members of his vigilante group”.

The applicant, through his counsel V.N. Ayogu is praying the judge, Justice Martha Onuoha, to among others, compel the defendants to pay him N2billion as compensation for Phillip’s death.

Specifically, he is seeking three reliefs: a declaration that the shooting and killing of Philip, “is most barbaric, wrongful, unlawful, unjustifiable and violates the deceased’s fundamental rights to life and dignity of the human person as enshrined in Section 33 (1), 34 (1) and 37 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Article 1, 2, 3, 4, 6 and 12 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights as well as Articles 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“An order directing the respondents to jointly and/or severally, pay to the applicant and his family the sum of N2billion as general damages for the aforesaid extra judicial killing/and unconstitutional violation of late Mr. Philip Okoro’s fundamental right to life and dignity.

“An order of court directing the respondents to publicly apologise to the applicant and his family for the unlawful shooting and killing of Philip.”

Justice Onuoha has fixed October 14, for hearing.