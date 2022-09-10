Enugu monarchs: Queen Elizabeth one of the greatest leaders of 20th, 21st centuries

The Enugu State Traditional Rulers’ Council says Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in Great Britain, was one of the greatest leaders of the 20th and 21st centuries.

The Chairman of the Council, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, said this on Friday while speaking with newsmen in Enugu on the impact of the longest reigning official Commonwealth monarch.

NAN recalls that the queen, 96, passed on Sept. 8.

According to Agubuzu, “the death of Queen Elizabeth II is a big loss to the whole world, particularly countries within the Commonwealth, which she diligently nurtured to enviable heights”.

Agubuzu, a former Nigerian High Commissioner to Zambia, said that while alive, the queen remained the symbol of Great Britain, symbol of the Commonwealth, and a voice for women, children, and climate change issues.

“Many countries and highly respected individuals hold her in high esteem for her inestimable contribution to the world.

“Queen Elizabeth II’s inestimable contributions to the world stand her out as the greatest leader of the 20th and 21st centuries put together.

“We thank God for her life and the great impact she made to the world, especially the Commonwealth countries,” Agubuzu, who was also a former Nigerian Ambassador to Ireland, said.

NAN recalls that Queen Elizabeth II died on the estate known as Balmoral Castle in Scotland, which had served as a royal summer retreat.

Over the past year, she had delegated some royal duties to her eldest son, Prince Charles, now King Charles 111, including presiding over the state opening of the parliament in May.

It was the first time since 1963 that the queen did not attend the ceremony.

The queen passed during a fragile moment politically after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s recent resignation.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss travelled on Tuesday to the royal castle in Scotland, to be formally asked to form a government.

She became the 15th prime minister to hold office during the queen’s reign, the first was Winston Churchill.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne following the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, at just 25 years of age.

She was crowned in June 1953.