Falz: #EndSARS not a political movement

Rapper Folarin Falana aka Falz the bahd guy has said the #EndSARS protest has never been a political movement.
In an interview with ATERE TV, Falz, who led the #LekkiMemorial protest at tollgate, emphasised that #EndSARS had no affiliation with any political party.
The lawyer-turned-singer said people were informed to come out for the #EndSARS second anniversary without any form of campaign material because the movement is strictly pro-social justice.
While observing a peaceful walk in honour of the fallen heroes, the 31-year-old activist said he and others present are inspired to do so because justice hasn’t yet been served for those lives lost during the protest against police brutality two years ago.
“We are here because justice has not been done. Those people that committed those gruesome crimes on October 2020 have not been punished. Nobody has been brought to book. Why? Because they continue to deny, let me say attempt to deny that these things happened”, he said.
When asked for his response to those who keep saying #EndSARS is a political movement and not a social justice movement, he noted; “EndSars has never been a political movement. It has never had any affiliation with any party.
“Even today we mentioned and told people not to bring any political materials because we’re not here for any campaign.”
Lekki Tollgate was the epicentre of the #EndSARS protests in Lagos.
The location had youths airing their grievances day and night until they were dispersed by soldiers on October 20.
