Family of six drowns in Anambra community as flooding gets worse

A family of six persons has reportedly got drowned as a result floods that engulfed Anambra East Local Council Area of Anambra State.

The figure brings to about 23 the number of people so far drowned in the torrent of floods ravaging riverine areas of Anambra State.

Sixteen people reportedly drowned in Umunankwo in Ogbaru Local Council last Friday while three died in Awka North Council.

Newsmen learnt that in the incident at Nzam community, the family was drowned in their house after it was submerged by floods.

In a trending video, youths of the community were seen bringing out corpses from the house and depositing them in an upland area.

The video also shows the bodies consisting of a woman, her four children and her sister.

A narrator in the video said the family was already prepared to leave for a safe place, before they were swept away by the floods.

Meanwhile, newsmen learnt that a bridge connecting several communities in Ogbaru Local Council has collapsed.

Also, the only access road connecting communities on Ogbaru Local Council has cut at two different points

As a result of this, thousands of persons already marooned by this year’s flooding have been cut off from their kith and kin.

The affected communities, sources said, include Umunankwo, Mputu, Ogwuaniocha, Ossomala, Obeagwe, Akili Ogidi and Ogwuikpele.

Meanwhile, All Progressives Congress (APC), House of Representatives candidate for Ogbaru Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election, Princess Helen Nkechi Isamade, has lamented the tragedy that visited Ogbaru, her constituency.

“I have lost my good people; the flooding has devastated our land and people. Why should flooding be yearly unwelcome experience to my people who lose every thing each time it happened? Their homes, farmland agricultural produce and everything they sweated to produce in the last one year have been destroyed. Government must find a way of doing more to protect my people from this yearly tragedy,” she cried.

Also commenting on the latest development, former member of the House of Representatives, Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, reiterated his earlier calls on the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to redouble efforts in providing succour for the people of Ogbaru.