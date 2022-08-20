FCCPC official found dead inside office after colleague alleged sexual harassment

The Northwest Zonal Director of the Federal Competitive Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, Julius Haruna, was found dead inside his Katsina Office on Wednesday, barely few hours after his female subordinate reported to the police that he harassed her sexually.

Julius Haruna, 58, was found lying dead on the floor in his office at about 2–3 pm on Wednesday unknown to his other colleagues who were still within the office premises located in Modoji Street.

The deceased elder brother, Aegidius Haruna, who confirmed the report to newsmen after visiting the Katsina General Hospital mortuary where his corps was deposited, said his brother was allegedly killed by one of his female colleagues.

The suspect, Ms Muhibat Taiwo Abdulsalam, was said to be the Head of Consumer Education Department for the Commission in Katsina and was alleged to always be at loggerheads with the deceased.

“From what I heard, and from the statement of evidence that was given, they had some squabbles in the office about money that he (Julius) approved for her (Muhibat) but she needed extra which he refused to oblige. I think that was what caused the problem that resulted in the fight.

“As far as I am concerned, whatever the case may be, fighting and even leading to death is an offence. So, the civil service rule should be followed for my brother to have justice.

“His death is a shock to us. The family members sent me here to seek justice for his death. Justice that’s all we seek,” Aegidius, the family representative who came all the way from Zaria, Kaduna State noted.

A source close to the late Julius said “Ms Muhibat had rushed to the GRA Police Station after the encounter in the office to seek for help, alleging that she was sexually harassed while in the office by her boss and their office accountant simultaneously. To that effect, Muhibat was assigned two Police Officers who escorted her back to their office to invite the late Julius to the GRA Police Station for questioning

“But in a twist of fate, when they got to his office, they found him dead, lying on the floor, with his clothes torn and bruises over his face and neck region.

“Another thing which is unclear concerning Muhibat’s allegation of sexual harassment was that she was unruffled and without bruises, raising suspicion that her allegations against her late boss who is now dead and can longer speak or defend himself may be false.

“She also did not inform any of her colleagues in the office of the development before going to report at the police station.”

However, one of the sources from the office who also spoke on grounds of anonymity said, “only the two of them, the late Julius and Ms Muhibat knows what truly transpired as no other person was with them to say categorically what happened.”

Newsmen gathered from relatives and friends of the late Julius that the deceased and Ms Muhibat were always at loggerheads, alleging that the late Julius has written to the FCCPC Head Office reporting her for acts of insubordination but his complaints fell on deaf ears.

Muhibat is said to be currently detained at the GRA Police station and will be transferred in due course to the state CID for thorough investigation on suspected case of homicide, the elder brother said.

Close associates of the deceased expressed sadness, alleging that the Head Office since the incident was reported on Wednesday was yet to send a delegation to the state to seek first hand information on what actually transpired.