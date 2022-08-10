The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disbursed ₦2,903,139,412.86 billion to the six area councils in the FCT and other stakeholders as its share of statutory allocation for the month of June this year.

Minister of State of the FCT Dr Ramatu Aliyu, who presided over the 166th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), urged the councils’ leadership to scale up revenue generation with a view to meeting up critical needs of rural communities in the territory.

Aliyu, however, expressed displeasure over the attitude of some council authorities who have embarked on recruitment of members of staff without corresponding value for revenue generation.

The minister, therefore, appealed to the chairmen to ensure that financial burden was not placed on the councils, even as as she reiterated that the era of politics is over.

The minister said: “While it is the responsibility of the government at all levels to provide jobs, I am also of the opinion that such exercise should be done in the corresponding value of revenue generation within your councils.

“It makes no sense to me if we carry out recruitment that will become a financial burden to us all.”

A breakdown of the figures released during the JAAC meeting indicated that ₦622,223,249.20 million was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while ₦2,280,916,163.66 billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to ₦2,903,139,412.86 billion.

Similarly, distributions to area councils show that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) received ₦140,340,099.54 million, while Gwagwalada received ₦90,790,068.65 million and Kuje received ₦128,422,208.31 million.

Other area councils include Bwari Area Council which received ₦89,245,658.86 million, Abaji got ₦92,585,160.45 million while Kwali received ₦80,840,053.39 million, bringing the total sum to ₦622,223,249.20 million disbursed to the six area councils.

According to a statement by her Special Assistant, Media, Austin Elemue, the minister said distribution to other critical stakeholders, including primary school teachers received ₦1,917,556,374.33 billion, 15 per cent, Pension Funds got ₦226,478,989.57 million, one per cent, Training Fund received ₦29,031,394.13 million, 10 per cent Employer Pension Contribution received ₦107,849,405.63 million, bringing the total sum to ₦2,280,916,163.66 billion.