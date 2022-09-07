Nigeria

FCTA approves new NYSC camp in Abuja

September 7, 2022
Chidinma Uchechukwu
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Thursday sealed off a popular pub and event centre, Zodara Bar, on No. 2 Bujumbura St. at Wuse II, in Abuja metropolis.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration says it has approved the construction of a new permanent orientation camp for the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, in Kwali, Abuja.

Minister of the FCT, Musa Bello, represented by the Secretary of FCT NYSC Governing Board, Hadiza Kabir, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at the NYSC National Governing Board meeting with chairpersons of the State Governing Boards.

Bello said a new secretariat complex was underway as part of the FCT administration’s effort to ease the operations of the NYSC in Abuja.

He urged all stakeholders not to abandon their roles to the Federal Government alone.

Read Also:  Minister: Nigerian government delivers 2,665 houses in 36 states

“The NYSC scheme is the responsibility of governments at all levels and must not be left in the care of only one”, he said.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the NYSC National Governing Board, Ambassador Fatima Abubakar, expressed concern over the organization’s challenges despite its achievements in fostering national unity.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

Related Stories