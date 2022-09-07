FCTA approves new NYSC camp in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration says it has approved the construction of a new permanent orientation camp for the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, in Kwali, Abuja.

Minister of the FCT, Musa Bello, represented by the Secretary of FCT NYSC Governing Board, Hadiza Kabir, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at the NYSC National Governing Board meeting with chairpersons of the State Governing Boards.

Bello said a new secretariat complex was underway as part of the FCT administration’s effort to ease the operations of the NYSC in Abuja.

He urged all stakeholders not to abandon their roles to the Federal Government alone.

“The NYSC scheme is the responsibility of governments at all levels and must not be left in the care of only one”, he said.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the NYSC National Governing Board, Ambassador Fatima Abubakar, expressed concern over the organization’s challenges despite its achievements in fostering national unity.