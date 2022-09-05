FCTA demolishes garden for violation, revokes allocation

In accordance with its guideline on park operation timelines, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday cancelled an allocation and demolished a garden.

The demolished Spotlight Garden Events and Recreation is located in Wuye District of Abuja.

According to information obtained by newsmen, the owner and allottee of the demolished garden have received multiple notifications for repeatedly breaking the rules.

Tlp Umar Shuaibu, the Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) said thugs invaded the garden last week and killed a security operatives.

He clarified that the choice to destroy the garden so soon after the attack was made to deter future rule-breakers and protect the lives of the neighborhood’s residents.

He also disclosed that the facilities will not only be demolished, but the allocation has been revoked.

Shuaibu argued that FCTA was enforcing the 7pm close time for parks and gardens, because of the peculiar security situation in the nation’s capital.

According to him, both the allottee and the operator of the garden will be prosecuted for the violation of the regulations leading to the attack and killing of the security officer.

According to him: “Just last week at a park, called spotlight Garden Events and Recreation in Wuye District, the operator flagrantly violated our closing time regulation by operating beyond 7:00pm. This attracted the activities of armed hoodlums who gunned down a gallant

“Security officer in cold blood. This could have been avoided if they had complied with our regulations.

“The Park allottees and the operator will henceforth be prosecuted for the violation of the regulations and for creating the enabling environment that led to the death of an innocent citizen. Already the park operator has been arrested.

“Hence, this allocation stands revoked and the site will be demolished and recovered by the Administration immediately.”

“This should serve as a warning to all park allottees and operators who deem it fit to arrogantly violate the laid down rules and regulations”, he added.