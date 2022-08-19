The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has interviewed 666 candidates for promotion to the rank of Directors in its civil service in 18 different cadres.

The affected candidates, who are all Deputy Directors and have been due for promotion since last year, have undergone screening exercises, written examinations, and oral interviews to ascertain their suitability for the position of director.

The various cadres which vacancies the candidates are expected to fill include administrative officers, account officers, and commercial officers.

Others are social welfare officers, engineering and education officers, among others.

The screening exercise, which took place at the FCT Archives and History Bureau in December 2021, saw a total number of 731 officers participating.

However, after the screening exercise, the committee discovered that five out of the number were ineligible to participate in further processes.

The 726 candidates, who were successful in the screening exercise, were sent to the Public Service Institute of Nigeria for pre-training to acquire knowledge on better ways of handling administrative responsibilities in the FCT as well as for the examination.

The FCT Director of Human Resource Management, Muhammad Bashir, said the department undertook these processes to ensure that equity, justice, and fairness take precedence in all its affairs.

Bashir explained that all the candidates due for the promotion were invited and subjected to all these processes; adding, “equal opportunity was given to all qualified candidates.”

According to him, the FCT Administration has taken all these steps to ascertain that all the in-house training undergone by the officers in the past was properly assimilated.