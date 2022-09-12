FCTA prosecutes debtors over ₦29 billion ground rent

Determined to recover all ground rent debts owed by property owners in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced prosecution of defaulting titleholders who are yet to pay their debt.

Already, the government has filed court cases against some of the property owners over their failure to pay the prescribed land charges.

The government is seeking an order to force debtors to clear their debts or forfeit the affected property, since they are recalcitrant in paying the debt, despite several appeals.

The FCT Administration is desirous of recovering the over N29 billion ground rents owed it by property owners.

According to a statement yesterday by the Director of Information and Communication, Muhammad Sule, the government insisted that since all entreaties have failed, it has no other option than to commence the prosecution of the first batch of the defaulting property owners.

The FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Adesola Olusade recently inaugurated a debt-recovery committee with the mandate to recover the outstanding debts owed to the FCT Administration.

The Coordinating Committee on the Recovery of Outstanding Ground Rent and Other Related Charges in the FCT is headed by the FCT General Counsel/Secretary Legal Secretariat, Mohammed Babangida Umar.

Also, the Department of Development Control of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has removed some make-shift structures on major roads and inside cashew plantations within Apo Resettlement Area in Abuja.

The FCTA city management officials, accompanied by security personnel at the weekend, stormed the place with its bulldozer and dislodged hundreds of artisans, food vendors and petty traders.

The Director of the Department of Development Control, Murktar Usman Galadima said the weekly exercise followed a due process for demolition activity.

To ensure that the shanties don’t return, the Director said: “We will ensure that any person trying to go contrary to our regulations will be prosecuted.