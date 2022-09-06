FCTA reveals plan to renovate Kuje General Hospital

Plans to renovate Kuje General Hospital have been made public by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in order to upgrade the facility’s infrastructure and improve the delivery of healthcare services there.

Dr. Mohammed Kawu, the Director-General of the FCT Hospital Management Board, revealed this to reporters on Tuesday in Kuje Area Council shortly after touring all of the hospital’s facilities.

According to him, to reform services in all general hospitals in the territory, Kawu stated that the board was putting in a lot of effort in collaboration with the FCT Mandate Secretary for Health and Human Services Secretariat, the Permanent Secretary, and the Minister of State.

Additionally, he stated that the FCT Administration was considering establishing larger hospitals to ensure that each Area Council had more than one hospital.

His words : ” There is also plan to rehabilitates this hospital, you can see is looking old, rehabilitation was done may be much longer, so will ensure that we do something very soon.

“This is a small facility that was built for a smaller population. Population explosion in FCT is unprecedented because of so many factors that we all know.

” So the number of patients that are accessing service in this facility are far higher than the number expected.

” But, from what we have seen so far, the condition of the hospital is not bad as been portrayed. We have entered all the wards, the toilets are clean, there is water, electricity supply, staff are there and the few people we asked said they were satisfied with the services offered to them but there is room for an improvement.”

The DG also hinted that the FCT Administration was trying to revatalise it Drugs Revolving Fund to ensure the provision of 90 per cent of drugs in all health facilities in the nation’s capital.

He assured that the board would engage the FCT Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS) to improve it services, adding that health insurance was a system where services are paid for.

Saying, ” So if it is beyond what you are supposed to access you cannot access more than that but we will still engaged the FCT Health Insurance Scheme

” Since I was appointment as the Director-General of Federal Capital Territory Hospital Management Board, I have been going round hospitals in the territory.

” I went to Abaji, Kwali and Karshi General Hospitals and I visited Kuje General Hospital alone to see what has been going on and I was not very satisfied, so, I effected change of leadership in August, 2022, I appointed new Medical Director and new management.

” So, I just came round to see if there is improvement and I can tell you that I’m very happy with the improvement that I have noticed.

” However, that is not to say there is no room for further improvement and we are doing a lots of things with the FCT Mandate Secretary for Health Secretariat, the FCT Permanent Secretary, the Minister of State to do a lots of reform.

“We just heard somebody complaining about drugs issues. We realised is one of the big issue here, our Drugs Revolving Fund needs to be revatalise so that we have all the drugs that are needed in all the hospitals.”

Kawu therefore, called on the public to always engage government properly on issues arising from any complain they have or whatever they observed about operation of hospitals in the territory.

“There is Medical Director and management of all hospitals, there is Director-General of FCT Hospital Management Board and the Secretary for Health and Human Services Secretariat who is like a Commissioner for Health, the FCT Permanent Secretary, the FCT Minister and the Minister of State.

“So, if there are issues that we think are not going well. The best is to approach one of those authorities and lay your complain.”

The DG disclosed that the board would provide new Anesthetic Machine at Kuje General Hospital as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Medical Director of Kuje General Hospital, Dr Olufemi Oshideko, commended the FCTA for the provision of equipments, hospital delivery beds, blood bank and other facilities to the hospital since he assumed office.

Oshidekoh hinted that the main challenge of the hospital was inadequate electricity supply and manpower, adding that ,” we spend so much money on diesel and the issue of manpower, the brain drain is real.

” Wether is nurses, pharmacist and doctors. We still appeal to the FCT Hospital Management Board to bring in more staff to our facility so that we can serve the public better.”

Earlier, Some patients who were at the hospital to see doctor for medical care, complained bitterly over none- availability of drugs above N500 for FHIS.

Mr Austine Okoro and Mrs Sarah Afolabi stated that the hospital, decried huge “out -of- pocket” spending on drugs meant to be given at 90 per cent subsided rates to enrollees.

The duo appealed to FCTA Health Secretariat to look into the matter.