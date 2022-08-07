FCTA taskforce raises concern over cashew forest in Kuje

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) task force that is working on the ongoing demolition in Kuje Area Council has expressed concern over the discovery of vast cashew forests in different locations within the town.

Saying, this serves as safe havens for criminal elements and a major setback to stakeholders’ attempts to combat instability.

Comrade Ikharo Attah, the FCT Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection, and Enforcement, explained to Kuje community leaders at a stakeholder dialogue meeting over the weekend that the administration was not against people owning economic trees but disapproved of anything that promoted insecurity.

Attah claimed that the task force’s security agencies were alarmed by the discovery and had since complained of the risk it portends to residents of Kuje.

He said: “We saw cashew forest thicker than Amazon forest. Where security operatives raised alarm that during operation nobody can see through the forest, even in the afternoon.”

He warned that during the one week long exercise at Kuje, every illegalities that constitute threat to national security would be addressed in accordance with the Urban and Regional Planning laws of FCTA.

While he urged all stakeholders, including community, political, religious and traditional leaders in Kuje to continue to support government’s policies, he also allayed the growing fears that FCTA initiated clean up exercise to take over indigenous people’s land.

He added, “The FCTA is not coming to take any land from anyone in Kuje, the one FCTA will reclaim is the rail corridor which belongs to everyone, we don have any other land we are claiming. The land that belongs to the people should be left for the council to develop it, for the people.”

“Let all of us join hands together and ensure the development of Kuje. We are not coming to hurt you, we just want you to do the needful. And the beauty is that everyone has a place”.

Meanwhile, the Gomo of Kuje, HRH Haruna Jibrin has pledged to continue to support every legitimate operations that will provide security and restore order in the town.

The traditional ruler who was represented at the meeting by the Palace Secretary, Bokos Usman noted that he will also remain committed to the implementation of all government policies that promote peaceful coexistence.