FEC approves ₦42 billion for roads reconstruction in northeast

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting has approved over ₦42 billion for the reconstruction of roads across five states in the insurgency-ravaged Northeast region.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the weekly hybrid FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Umar-Farouq, the four memoranda presented and approved by the Council are road construction and reconstruction for five States of the Northeast region namely Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe and Bauchi.

“For Borno, we have 22.5 kilometre road that is to be reconstructed. This road is Ngom-Koshebe and Ngom-Zabarmari-Gongulong-Kajari road with the contract sum of ₦13,553,902,668.95

“The second contract is on reconstruction of 53 Kilometer Gombe-Abba-Dukurfi Road in Gombe Road and Bauchi state in the contract sum of ₦11,697,355,449.61.

“The other road is the 54 kilometer Mutayi-Ngalda road in Yobe state with the contract sum of ₦12,199,182,845.70.

“The fourth one is the one for Adamawa State, Garkida road, it has a contract sum of ₦6,202,214,413.29 inclusive of 7.5 VAT. Garkida Road in Adamawa state, located at the fringes of the Sambisa Forest.

“All these roads are being taken into consideration and selected in conjunction with the State governments and other critical stakeholders. These roads are expected to stimulate our economic activities, enhance security and facilitate the freer movement of goods and people in these affected states within the zone.

“The ministry also is in collaboration with the Ministry of Works and Housing and in the co-funding of various roads in the Northeast region. As you’re aware, the North East Development Commission was established in 2017 to address issues of rebuilding, reconstructing, rehabilitating, reintegrating the people of the Northeast, who have been affected by the insurgency.

“We are also in partnership and collaboration with the Nigerian Society of Engineers in the area of engaging reputable local consultants for the design and supervision of the major works in line with the Executive Order 5, for promoting local content in science, engineering, and technology.

“All the four memos were considered and graciously approved by council”, she said.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said the Council approved two memoranda presented by the ministry. The first was the contract for the reconstruction of the Mushin-NNPC-Apapa-Oshodi road, that is the road that goes through Isolo to Ejigbo, at the sum of ₦11,166,270,197.85 to Strabic Construction Company with a completion period of 20 months.