FEC approves acquisition of 60 utility vehicles, communication gadgets for security agencies in Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Mohammed Bello, has disclosed the Federal Executive Council’s approval of over ₦2 billion for the procurement of utility vehicles for security agencies working in the nation’s capital.

The approval which was ratified at the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari also includes funds for installing communication gadgets in the vehicles.

Bello while briefing State House Correspondents, on the outcome of their deliberations on Wednesday, noted that the contract was awarded to Coscharis motors with a delivery period of two months.

“Council approved the procurement of security vehicles to support the operations of our security agencies in the FCT. They are about 60 utility vehicles which was awarded to Coscharis motors Ltd with communications gadgets to be installed at a cost of N1.83billion.

“Also an additional approval of ₦847million for the purchase of gadgets was awarded to Messrs E & S, bringing the total amount approved to ₦2,682,248,378,52,” Bello stated.

The minister however said the approval was not connected with the prevailing insecurity in the country, especially within the Federal Capital Territory.