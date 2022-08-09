Federal Polytechnic Ukana gets NBTE accreditation for eight courses

National Board For Technical Education (NBTE) has granted accreditation to eight courses at Federal Polytechnic, Ukana in Akwa Ibom State.

The programmes accredited include ND Civil Engineering, ND Electrical/Electronic Engineering, ND Computer Engineering, ND Science Laboratory Technology, ND Computer Science, ND Statistics, ND Accountancy and ND Business Administration and Management.

According to a statement issued by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Manasseh Umoette and made available to our Correspondent in Uyo on Tuesday, the approval was contained in a letter signed by the Director of Polytechnic Programmes, NBTE, Arc. Ogoh Ngbede, and addressed to the Rector, Dr Uduak Sunday Ukekpe.

The approval is sequel to the Resource Inspection/Verification exercise embarked by the NBTE Visitation team in the Polytechnic between 13th and 14th July, 2022. The approval takes effect from the 2021/2022 academic session.