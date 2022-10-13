FEMA: Statistics of deaths from disasters reduce in FCT

The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says death records emanating from disasters in the territory had reduced drastically from 2014 till date due to sustained public enlightenment by the agency.

The acting Director, Forecasting Response Mitigation of FEMA, Mrs Florence Wenegieme, made the disclosure during a road walk to sensitise FCT residents on the importance of disaster risk reduction, on Thursday in Abuja.

Newsmen report that the road walk, which kick-started from Radio House was part of activities outlined by the agency to mark the 2022 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction with the theme,” Early Warning and Early Action by all”.

Wenegieme urged the need for the three tiers of governments to create more awareness and empower emergency management bodies to carry out adequate sensitisation campaigns on the risk factors associated with disasters.

”Because of the aggressive sensitisation, FEMA had been carried out in the territory, if you look at the statistics, starting from 2014 to date, the number of deaths had drastically reduced in FCT

Wenegieme said: ”And this year in particular, we didn’t record any death and it is because of the aggressive sensitisation the agency conducted from the grassroots to the Federal Capital City city.

”We have used the town criers, local divers, volunteers, vanguards, religious leaders, Head of communities, women Leaders and all that.

”And this year, we have decided to include People with Disabilities and that is why we call it disability inclusiveness in disaster risk reduction. People that have different disabilities, we are carrying them along.”

She said that Oct. 13 of every year was set aside by the UN General Assembly as the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, which is celebrated all over the world.

”In the FCT, we started the programme three days ago with various programmes on Radio and Television stations.

”We also made sure that our jingles were in all the stations that will get to the grassroots, because we always feel that the most vulnerable people are those at the grassroots.

”When we talk about disasters, we are talking about disasters of every kind. We are not just talking about flooding, but other types of disasters.

”They include epidemics, fire incidents, building collapses, earth tremors and other hazards that people experience within their communities,” Wenegieme said.

She, therefore, enjoined the FCT residents to identify the common hazard within their environment which may lead to disaster and how it could be prevented.

Wenegieme said: “Once that can be avoided, we plead with all the residents of FCT to see how they can avert it, because it can e prevented.

”And that is the one we call avoidable disaster or human induced disaster.

”The natural ones, if you are aware when they come within your environment, you think of how to mitigate it and that is why we are creating this awareness in order to save lives and properties.

”And if we cannot completely save lives, we reduce the impact and that is why this day is very important in the whole world.”

Also, Mr Innocent Alobu, Community Based Inclusive Disability Program Officer, Christian Blind Mission, an NGO, said there was need to include Persons with Disability in disaster response preparedness.