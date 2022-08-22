Femi Adesina: William Kumuyi worthy of emulation

The Special Adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, has lauded General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, for staying true to his calling and standing out at a time when most men of God in Nigeria took sides politically.

Adesina described Kumuyi as one of the few men of God in Nigeria whose apolitical lifestyle should be emulated.

He spoke yesterday at the special promotion of the book, ‘Kumuyi: the Defender of the Faith’, in Abuja. According to him, the Deeper Life founder is apolitical, but not indifferent to what is happening.

He said: “The subject of that book is a voice you can trust. Pastor Kumuyi is a man you can trust and anywhere we can present Pastor Kumuyi. He is not a partisan voice, he is a neutral person but respectable. He is apolitical but not indifferent to what is happening. His voice is not political and whatever he says is the truth, nothing but the truth.

“He is a voice of moderation. There are some pastors who actually curse from the pulpit. They curse the country, president and everybody. We have a voice of hope and will tell you better days will come. That is what Jesus would have said. He is a voice of consistency.”

Chairman of the occasion and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Michael Adikwu, said believers, especially servants of God, must not plunge head-on into partisan politics to become doomsday prophets, nor should they take sides with any political coloration.

He urged them to maintain respectable neutrality and be seen always as dignified messengers of hope and verity.

Adikwu noted that Pastor Kumuyi does not engage in New Year prophecies, or the political fortune-telling of predicting who would win the next presidential election.

“Christian leaders must learn from Pastor Kumuyi that a man that is charged by God to care for the temporal and eternal well-being of people must shun partisan politics, keep to the bounds of his calling, so he can remain at his duty post as an arbiter, using the word of God to spread hope to all men,” he said.