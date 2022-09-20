Flood destroys over 400 homes in Plateau

About 400 houses have been submerged by flood in some parts of Pilgani district of Langtang North local government council of Plateau State after several days of torrential rain.

Newsmen reports that the areas mainly affected include Zamadede, Shilur, Pishe, Agwangani, Galang and several other communities.

Nantip Mallam, a resident of Zamadede village, lamented: “Everything we had in our house has been destroyed.”

He further added that over 200 persons have been displaced following the unfortunate inciden

Chairman of Langtang North Council Barrister Rimven Zulfa said: “We received reports of the flooding in the communities and would look into it and ensure that the necessary agencies are contacted so that succour would be provided to our people. We are still appealing to people living in flood-prone areas to please leave, as the danger of flooding is not yet over.”