Flood displaces thousands in Nasarawa, Benue

Flooding has displaced more than 2,000 persons in communities in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, the council Chairman, Ahmed Sarki-Usman, has said.

Sarki-Usman said on Friday during an assessment visit to the flood-affected communities in Ekye Development Area, that the disaster took place on September 20.

He said his visit was to ascertain the level of damage caused by the flood with a view to reporting the situation to the state government for necessary action.

“It is unfortunate that the flood destroyed houses, farmlands, produce and other valuables worth millions of Naira.

“Many inhabitants of the area affected by flood have deserted their homes and are now camping at primary schools as temporary sites.

“What my people are facing is completely devastating,” he lamented.

Sarki-Usman urged people in the communities to remain calm as government would soon come to their aid.

He commended Olam Farm Company in the area for its prompt support of victims, saying the gesture would go a long way in ameliorating their plights.

The Overseer of Ekye Development Area, Mr Bello Akoza, sympathised with the victims, urging them to remain calm as plans were on to support them in all ramifications.

He appreciated the chairman and his delegation for identifying with the people and the rekindling their hope.

In Makurdi, over 100,000 people living along the bank of River Benue in Makurdi, Benue State have been sacked by flooding as a result of water released from Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

Newsmen, who went round the affected areas, observed that most houses have been submerged by the flood which overran the banks of River Benue.

Those living on the banks of the river hurriedly abandoned their houses to dry land.

A victim of the flood, Tersoo Umande, told newsmen that apart from 2012, this was the first time they were witnessing such flood.

Umande, who said he is squatting with a relation, appealed to State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, to intervene and provide temporary shelter for the victims of the flood.

As at press time, many families were seen leaving the flood ravaged areas with their personal belongings.

Executive Secretary of SEMA, Dr. Shior Emmanuel assured that the government would soon find a solution to the plight of the victims.