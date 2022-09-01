Flood: Mai Mala Buni begins repair of Katarko bridge in Yobe

The Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has visited the Katarko Bridge which collapsed due to heavy downpours in the state.

The flooding has, however, led to the disconnection of the community, halting the movement of goods and services in the area which linked Yobe to its neighbouring states such as Borno and Adamawa respectively.

Governor Buni on Thursday directed the State Ministry of Works to immediately swing into action and provide an alternative route to ease movements.

He said, “We have some other roads, especially from Buni Gari to Gulani that also have been cut off. I think it is high time we reconnected back and I’m aware of the effort the military is making to ensure they support us putting a structure that would assist motorists on the road,” he said.

He further stated that the Katarko road that links Yobe and Borno state with other neighbouring states is very important to the people.