Flood: NEMA airlifts relief items to Bayelsa victims

NEMA, in collaboration with the Nigerian Air Force, started the airlift of relief supplies to flood victims in Bayelsa on Thursday.
Newsmen reports that items received were 1,400 bags of 10kg rice, 1,400 bags of 10kg beans, 1,400 bags of 10kg maize and 75 (20kg) bags of salt.
Non-food items received were 8,000 pieces of nylon mats, 1,000 pieces of mosquito nets, and 600 cartons of soap, among others.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Muhammadu Buhari reaffirms commitment to democratic values￼
- NASU urges Nigerian government to pay salary arrears for period of strike
- FIRS begins direct collection of taxes from online gaming operators
- Anambra governor cancels taxes on wheelbarrow pushers, hawkers, others
- Presidential amnesty may end in November 2022
- Court orders Nigerian government to return Nnamdi Kanu to Kenya
- Yemi Osinbajo presides over hybrid FEC meeting
- Muhammadu Buhari wants trade relations beyond gas exports to South Korea
- Fire erupts at WAEC office, officials assure on vital documents
- EFCC re-arraigns suspended AGF
The operation started with the airlift of the items from Benin by the Nigerian Air Force 107 Air Maritime Group.
Receiving the items on behalf of Gov. Duoye Diri of Bayelsa, Mr Angos Dide, Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, commended the Federal Government for the supplies.
He also commended the Nigerian Air Force for assistance rendered to victims and recalled similar assistance in 2018.
Dide said NEMA and SEMA would collaborate by moving to the most affected areas to distribute the items.
Godwin Tepikor, the Coordinator, NEMA South-South Zone said the items approved by the Federal Government would be judiciously distributed to victims.
He said the Federal Government had long directed the issuance of relief materials to flood victims across the country.
“We could not access Bayelsa readily because the state was cut off from the rest of the country and due to that it was difficult to move down with the materials provided by the Federal Government.
“We had to rely on our partner, the Nigerian Air Force for assistance to move the items down,’’ he explained.
Tepikor commended the Chief of Air Staff for approving the platform for the airlift of the food and non-food items to Bayelsa.
Only on Wednesday, Gov. Diri said Bayelsa had not received relief materials for flood victims, though 21 states were listed for immediate succour.
He spoke when Gov. Udom Emmanuel visited to donate N100 million to Bayelsa flood victims.
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- LASTMA: Scarcity of fuels not enough reason to block roads
- NSEMA: 21 councils, 382 communities affected by flood in Niger
- WMA committed to improve global health systems by addressing inequalities
- Abia oilbearing communities hold ASOPADEC accountable for N14 billion
- NSCDC arrests 2 suspected railway slippers vandals in Enugu
- Nnia Nwodo urges Muhammadu Buhari to reconsider position on Nnamdi Kanu
- Festus Keyamo: I don’t have official car as minister
- Betsy Obaseki urges medical practitioners to accord value to human life
- Minister seeks adequate funding for projects in satellite towns
- Muhammadu Buhari: Nigeria ready to become global hub for vaccine production