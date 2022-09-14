Floods: Lagos to demolish marked structures

The Lagos State Government has threatened to demolish some marked structures on drainage alignments and setbacks in Mende, Maryland; and Aboru in the Alimosho area of the state where floods have wreaked of late.

The State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, in a statement on Tuesday said it is regrettable that after several of such warnings, the residents of the areas have refused to move but would rather resort to cheap blackmail of having nowhere to relocate to.

Bello, who spoke against the background of a viral video of some people being rescued in Mende, emphasized that the area is a lowlying flood plain.

In the statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Kunle Adeshina, the Commissioner advised residents of the areas to relocate forthwith.

“While pleading for calm from all residents, he stated that the drainages have the capacity to contain water runoff when the rain stops just as it is happening already.

“Bello said the heavy torrential rainfall which started in the early hours of Monday and still continued on Tuesday afternoon has caused flash floods in many areas.

“He reiterated his assurance that a minimum of four hours after the rainfall ceases, the water level in the lagoon will go down, allowing water from major collectors to flow into it and enabling all flood water that may have inundated our roads and streets to leave the streets,” the statement added.