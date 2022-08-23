FMC Owo not closed – health workers

The Federal Medical Centre, Owo, on Monday dismissed the media report that the institution has been closed down following the strike embarked upon by resident doctors

The Chairman, United Health Workers Association, FMC Owo, Comrade Omoniyi Olajide who dismissed the report said the report was a deliberate attempt to mislead the general public

According to him, “the FMC, Owo is not closed; it’s only Resident Doctors that decided to go on strike citing stress”

Olajide said: “Apart from 85 Resident Doctors in the hospital, there were 71 Consultants in various fields of medicine, two Youth Corps Doctors, 21 House Officers and seven Locum Doctors”

“I believe that the situation in FMC, Owo is not the worst in the country. It’s rather unfortunate that the Resident Doctors in Owo have decided to portray the hospital in a bad light. There are many good things going on in the hospital to showcase rather than destroying the image of the hospital”

Olajide noted that the demands of the Resident Doctors were not peculiar to the FMC Owo alone, stating that, it was a general problem that the Federal Ministry of Health, FMOH, was making frantic efforts to resolve.

He appealed to the striking resident doctors to call off the strike as the federal ministry of health has already waded into the matter.