FRSC: 97 killed, 558 injured in Lagos road crashes this year

Ninety seven persons were killed and 558 others injured in road crashes that occurred in Lagos State between January and August 13, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has said.

It said 56 of the 97 deaths occurred during night travels, urging motorists to exercise more caution if they must embark on night trips.

Lagos Sector Commander, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide released the statistics at a briefing on Monday to sensitise people on the dangers of night travels.

In a statement yesterday by the FRSC’s Public Education Officer (PEO), Route Commander Olabisi Sonusi, Ogungbemide warned that insecurity, poor visibility and access to medical facilities could make night travel more hazardous.

“For example, our crash reports within the period (January till August) shows that a total of 416 crashes were recorded out of which 705 people were involved.

“While 558 of the victims were injured, 97 lost their lives with February being the month when 21 cases representing 36% were recorded.

“Of the 97 killed, 56 occurred between 6pm and 6am from January to August 13, representing 57 per cent, while 87 persons got injured which represents 15 per cent,” Sonusi quoted Ogungbemide as saying.