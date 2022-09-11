FRSC confirms 15 dead in Oyo fatal crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oyo State Command has confirmed 15 persons dead in the accident that occured on Friday at Eruwa-Lanlate road in Ibarapa East Local Government area of Oyo State.

No fewer than 20 persons were said to have burnt to death on the accident that occurred around 2.05 pm on Friday.

Confirming the actual number of death, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Joshua Adekanye said that 15 persons died in the accident.

Adekanye said that the accident, which involved two vehicles, occurred on Friday at Eruwa-Lanlante road at Maya junction.

The sector commander said that the two vehicles; a Toyota Sienna Bus and Toyota Hiace, had an head on collision resulting in the accident.

He said that all the 15 persons involved in the accident were burnt to death.

Adekanye attributed the cause of the accident to speed violation in an attempt to avoid a pothole.

The sector commander said the corpses of six of the victims were immediately recovered by their families while the remaining nine were deposited at General Hospital Eruwa.

He said that the rescue was carried by the community and witnessed by the Chairman, Eruwa Local Government, Hon. Gbenga Obalowo.